The lowest price model is
Honda Activa 125 on road price in Ramagundam starts from Rs. 86,430.
The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 94,390 in Ramagundam.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 Disc.
Visit your nearest
Honda Activa 125 dealers and showrooms in Ramagundam for best offers.
Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in Ramagundam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Ramagundam, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Ramagundam and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Ramagundam.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 86,430 Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 90,500 Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 94,390
