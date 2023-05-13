Honda Activa 125 on road price in Jaysingpur starts from Rs. 87,750. The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 95,850 in Jaysingpur. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 on road price in Jaysingpur starts from Rs. 87,750. The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 95,850 in Jaysingpur. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 Disc. Visit your nearest Honda Activa 125 dealers and showrooms in Jaysingpur for best offers. Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in Jaysingpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Jaysingpur, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Jaysingpur and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Jaysingpur. Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 87,750 Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 91,890 Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 95,850