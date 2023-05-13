Honda Activa 125 on road price in Indapur starts from Rs. 87,380. The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 95,480 in Indapur. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 on road price in Indapur starts from Rs. 87,380. The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 95,480 in Indapur. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 Disc. Visit your nearest Honda Activa 125 dealers and showrooms in Indapur for best offers. Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in Indapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Indapur, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Indapur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Indapur. Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 87,380 Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 91,520 Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 95,480