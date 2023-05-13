Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 125 on road price in Imphal starts from Rs. 99,970.
The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Imphal.
The lowest price model
Honda Activa 125 on road price in Imphal starts from Rs. 99,970.
The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Imphal.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 H-Smart.
Visit your nearest
Honda Activa 125 dealers and showrooms in Imphal for best offers.
Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in Imphal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Imphal, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Imphal and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Imphal.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 99,970 Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 1.08 Lakhs Honda Activa 125 H-Smart ₹ 1.10 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price