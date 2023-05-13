Honda Activa 125 on road price in Beawar starts from Rs. 85,030. The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 92,980 in Beawar. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 on road price in Beawar starts from Rs. 85,030. The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 92,980 in Beawar. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 Disc. Visit your nearest Honda Activa 125 dealers and showrooms in Beawar for best offers. Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in Beawar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Beawar, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Beawar and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Beawar. Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 85,030 Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 89,100 Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 92,980