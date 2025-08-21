Xtreme 160s Launch Date

The Hero Xtreme 160s is expected to launch on 4th Oct 2025.

Xtreme 160s Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.08 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Hero Xtreme 160s is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 163.0 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

Xtreme 160s Rivals

Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 and Yamaha FZ-FI V3 are sought to be the major rivals to Hero Xtreme 160s.