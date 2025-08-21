Xtreme 160sSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersNews
₹1.08 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
5.0
2
Hero Xtreme 160s is priced at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Hero Xtreme 160s?

The Hero Xtreme 160s is available in 1 variant - Xtreme 160S STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero Xtreme 160s?

Hero Xtreme 160s comes in petrol engine options, comes with 163.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero Xtreme 160s?

Hero Xtreme 160s rivals are Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, Yamaha FZ-FI V3, TVS Raider.

What is the mileage of Hero Xtreme 160s?

Hero Xtreme 160s comes with a mileage of 48.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

Xtreme 160s Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 149.0 cc

Xtreme 160s: 163.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 54.95 kmpl

Xtreme 160s: 48.0 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 109.0 kmph

Xtreme 160s: 115.0 kmph

Hero Xtreme 160s Latest Updates

Hero Xtreme 160s Variants

Xtreme 160s Xtreme 160S STD₹1.08 Lakhs*
163 cc
ABS: Single Channel
Clock
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

Hero Xtreme 160s Images

Hero Xtreme 160s Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage48.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine163.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed115 Kmph
Hero Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
AMAN MOTORS
Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9871061000
AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
+91 - 9873844100
SINGLA AUTO NEED
L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9599111095
SAPPHIRE BIKES
5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9810026125
ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
+91 - 9811805566
VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
+91 - 8595651917
Hero Xtreme 160s User Opinions & Ratings

5
2 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
2
Best Bike seen ever
Excellent performance, I really like the look. The price range is reasonable, it’s value for money, and the design is also the best.By: Anish kumar (Aug 20, 2025)
Best of the best
Awesome and awesome stylish and good looking bike with advanced feature and new technology. The price is extremely affordable. Buyers can never get discouraged from buying this amazing bike.By: Hari (Feb 1, 2025)
Hero Xtreme 160s FAQs

What is the expected price of Hero Xtreme 160s?

The Hero Xtreme 160s is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Hero Xtreme 160s?

The Hero Xtreme 160s is expected to launch on 4th Oct 2025, introducing a new addition to the 163.0 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Hero Xtreme 160s?

The Hero Xtreme 160s features a 163.0 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 48.0 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Hero Xtreme 160s?

The Hero Xtreme 160s faces competition from the likes of Hero Xtreme 160R and TVS Apache RTR 160 in the 163.0 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

What mileage can I expect from Hero Xtreme 160s?

The Hero Xtreme 160s offers a mileage of 48.0 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

