Hero Xtreme 160s is priced at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Hero Xtreme 160s is available in 1 variant - Xtreme 160S STD.
Hero Xtreme 160s comes in petrol engine options, comes with 163.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.
Hero Xtreme 160s rivals are Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125, Yamaha FZ-FI V3, TVS Raider.
Hero Xtreme 160s comes with a mileage of 48.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
Category Average: 149.0 cc
Xtreme 160s: 163.0 cc
Category Average: 54.95 kmpl
Xtreme 160s: 48.0 kmpl
Category Average: 109.0 kmph
Xtreme 160s: 115.0 kmph
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|48.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|163.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|115 Kmph
