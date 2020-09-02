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EEVE Wind Black Colour

₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1217
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Wind Black Colour

Black
Red
White
Black

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EeVe Wind Images

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