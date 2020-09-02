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EEVE
Wind Black Colour
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹1217
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Wind Black Colour
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Joy e-bike Wolf
₹
54,999 - 65,099
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Wolf Colours
Evolet Pony
₹
59,999
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Pony Colours
Aftek Motors Etwo
₹
59,990
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Etwo Colours
Ampere Reo
₹
59,900 Onwards
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Reo Colours
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
₹
59,900
+2
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LoEV Colours
Sokudo Dhansu
₹
59,889
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Dhansu Colours
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EeVe Xeniaa
₹
79,999 - 86,999*
*Ex-showroom price
EeVe Ahava
₹
62,499*
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₹
68,999*
*Ex-showroom price
EeVe Soul
₹
1.2 Lakhs*
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