EeVe Wind Specifications

EeVe Wind starting price is Rs. 50,900 in India. EeVe Wind is available in 1 variant
50,900 - 54,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
EeVe Wind Specs

EeVe Wind comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Wind starts at Rs. 50,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, EeVe Wind sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

EeVe Wind Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Height
1070 mm
Load Capacity
140 kg
Length
1795 m
Width
680 mm
Wheelbase
1315 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Motor Power
250 W
Range
50-60 km/charge
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Chassis
Tubular frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Bottle case, Parking Indicator
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
70 V, 20 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

EeVe Wind Variants & Price List

EeVe Wind price starts at ₹ 50,900 and goes upto ₹ 54,900 (Ex-showroom). EeVe Wind comes in 1 variants. EeVe Wind top variant price is ₹ 50,900.

STD
50,900*
250 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

