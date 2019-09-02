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EeVe Wind STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
63,438*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Wind STD

Wind STD Prices

The Wind STD, is priced at ₹63,438 (ex-showroom).

Wind STD Range

The Wind STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Wind STD Colours

The Wind STD is available in 3 colour options: Black, Red, White.

Wind STD Battery & Range

Wind STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Wind STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.

Wind STD Specs & Features

The Wind STD has Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Geo Fencing, Underseat storage, USB Charging Port, Display and Projector Headlights.

EeVe Wind STD Price

Wind STD

₹ 63,438*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,999
Insurance
3,439
On-Road Price in Delhi
63,438
EMI@1,364/mo
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EeVe Wind STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1800 mm
Wheelbase
1312 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg
Height
1100 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
IOT, EABS, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging
Geo Fencing
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.62 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid
EeVe Wind STD EMI
EMI1,227 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
57,094
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
57,094
Interest Amount
16,536
Payable Amount
73,630

EeVe Wind Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
WindvsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
WindvsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
WindvsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
WindvsReo
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
WindvsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
WindvsGig

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