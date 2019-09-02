The Wind STD, is priced at ₹63,438 (ex-showroom).
The Wind STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Wind STD is available in 3 colour options: Black, Red, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Wind STD include the Joy e-bike Wolf priced between ₹55 Thousands - 65.1 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast F2F priced ₹80 Thousands.
The Wind STD has Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Geo Fencing, Underseat storage, USB Charging Port, Display and Projector Headlights.