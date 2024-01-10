Saved Articles

EeVe Wind STD

54,900*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Wind STD Latest Updates

Wind falls under Electric Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Wind STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 54,900. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Charging

  • Range: 50-60 km/charge
  • Max Speed: 25 Kmph
  • Body Type: Electric Bikes
  • Battery Capacity: 70 V, 20 Ah
    • ...Read More

    EeVe Wind STD Price

    STD
    ₹ 54,900*On-Road Price
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    54,900
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    54,900
    EMI@1,180/mo
    EeVe Wind STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Load Capacity
    140 kg
    Length
    1795 m
    Wheelbase
    1315 mm
    Height
    1070 mm
    Width
    680 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Range
    50-60 km/charge
    Max Speed
    25 Kmph
    Chassis
    Tubular frame
    Body Type
    Electric Bikes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    No
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Bottle case, Parking Indicator
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    70 V, 20 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    EeVe Wind STD EMI
    EMI1,062 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    49,410
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    49,410
    Interest Amount
    14,311
    Payable Amount
    63,721

