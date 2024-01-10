Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Wind falls under Electric Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Wind STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 54,900. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Charging
Wind falls under Electric Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Wind STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 54,900. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Charging Point, Passenger Footrest, LED Tail Lights, Low Battery Indicator and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price