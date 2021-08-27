In 2024 EeVe Wind or Hero Electric Flash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 EeVe Wind or Hero Electric Flash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Wind Price starts at 50,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Flash Price starts at 0.42 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Wind up to 50-60 km/charge and the Flash has a range of up to 50 km/charge. EeVe offers the Wind in 1 colour. Hero Electric offers the Flash in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less