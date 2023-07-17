HT Auto
Home Auto Videos How To Change Your Cars Windshield Wiper Blades | All Things Auto

How To Change Your Cars Windshield Wiper Blades | All Things Auto

In our instructional video, we provide a complete guide on how to change your car's windshield wipers, ensuring you maintain optimal visibility on the road. With easy-to-follow steps and essential tips, you'll be able to replace your worn-out wipers with confidence and enjoy a clear view ahead. The video begins by highlighting the importance of having functional windshield wipers for safe driving in various weather conditions. Next, we guide you through the process of measuring the existing blades or referring to the vehicle's manual to ensure you select the appropriate replacements. Throughout the video, we provide valuable tips on maintaining and caring for your wiper blades. By the end of the video, you'll have the knowledge and confidence to change your car's windshield wipers like a pro. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jul 2023, 14:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
₹10Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹12.74Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
₹9.95Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 17 Jul 2023, 14:24 PM IST
TAGS: wiper blades how to replace wiper blades windshield wipers windshield wiper blades wiper blades review how to change wiper blades how to change windshield wipers windshield windshield wiper replacement wiper how to install wiper blades how to change wipers windshield wiper change wiper blades changing wiper blades how to replace windshield wipers blades rear windshield wiper replace wiper blades ht auto monsoon car care vehicle care monsoon rainy season

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
AGARO Supreme Plus High Pressure Washer,2200 Watts, 7.5L/Min Flow Rate, 140 Bars, 8 Meters Outlet Hose, 5 Mtr Power Cord, for Car, Bike and Home Cleaning Purpose, Yellow
Rs. 0
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.