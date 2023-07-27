HT Auto
Breaking! Ola S1 Air purchase window opens a day early for community members. Details

In a surprising move, Ola Electric has announced opening the purchase window for the S1 Air electric scooter a day earlier specifically for community members. Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO - Ola Electric announced the development in a live webcast on July 27, 2023, a day prior to the intended date for the purchase window to open.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2023, 18:34 PM
The Ola S1 Air is now available to book for community members a day earlier than previously announced
The Ola S1 Air is now available to book for community members a day earlier than previously announced

The Ola S1 Air was originally announced in October 2022 as the brand’s most affordable electric offering but the purchase window has only opened now. Aggarwal also confirmed that deliveries of the S1 Air will commence in a period of 10-15 days after the purchase window opens for all.

Also Read : Ola S1 Air teased in a new Neon Green colour scheme

The S1 Air is priced at an introductory 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom), which will increase to 1.19 lakh once the introductory period ends. The model is based on the same platform as the S1 Pro but gets several cost-cutting features including a smaller 3 kWh battery pack with a range of 125 km on a single charge.

Power will come from a 4.5 kW hub (6 bhp) motor as opposed to a mid-drive motor on the S1 and S1 Pro. The e-scooter promises to sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds with a top speed of 90 kmph. Hardware will include telescopic front forks with twin shock absorbers at the rear with drum brakes at either end. The new S1 Air will also get a new neon green paint scheme and a utilitarian grab rail.

Also Read : Ola S1 Air to launch tomorrow: What all do we know?

The new S1 Air competes against the TVS iQube and the Ather 450S, which debuts next month.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2023, 18:34 PM IST
