Ola S1 Air teased in a new Neon Green colour scheme

Ola S1 Air teased in a new Neon Green colour scheme

Ola Electric will be hosting its event on the 28th of July, the brand will launch its most affordable electric scooter, S1 Air in the Indian market and it is expected that there will be more announcements as well. The latest teaser from Bhavish Aggarwal shows the S1 Air in a bright Neon colour scheme.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2023, 15:12 PM
Ola S1 Air in Neon Green colour scheme.
The purchase window for S1 Air will remain open from July 28 to July 30 for those who have already booked it. For the rest, Ola Electric will open the purchase window from July 31. The S1 Air comes at an introductory price of 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter will cost 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) after the introductory offer ends. Deliveries of the Ola S1 Air will start from early August.

The S1 Air will join the lineup that currently has the S1 and the S1 Pro. The S1 Air was first announced back in October of 2022. The manufacturer says that the S1 Air has been tested for over 5 lakh kilometres.

Originally, the S1 Air was announced with a 2.7 kW motor but Ola upgraded it to a 4.5 kW unit. It gets a hub motor instead of the belt drive that is being used on the S1 and S1 Pro. This has been done to decrease the cost. Apart from this, there are several other things done to the scooter to ensure that Ola can price it competitively in the market. It comes with telescopic forks in the front instead of a monoshock. At the rear, there is the same case, the monoshock has been replaced with twin shock absorbers. The disc brakes in the front and rear have been replaced with drum brakes. The curved spine that makes the S1 and S1 Pro a bit impractical has been replaced with a flat floor. The rear grab rail has also been replaced with a simpler unit.

Also Read : S1 Air electric scooter has been tested for over 5 lakh km, claims Ola Electric

The battery pack on the scooter will have a size of 3 kWh. Ola Electric is claiming a certified range of 125 km on a single charge. Ola has not announced the charging time. There will be three riding modes on offer - Eco, Normal and Sports. The scooter has a top speed of 85 kmph.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2023, 15:12 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Ola Electric Ola S1 Air electric vehicles EVs

