HT Auto

BSA Gold Star 650 On Road Price in Surat

BSA Gold Star 650 Front Right View
BSA Gold Star 650 Left View
BSA Gold Star 650 Rear Left View
BSA Gold Star 650 Right View
BSA Gold Star 650 Front Right Side View
BSA Gold Star 650 Front Left View
3 - 3.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Gold Star 650 Price in Surat

BSA Gold Star 650 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 3.46 Lakhs. The on road price for BSA Gold Star 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Surat. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
BSA Gold Star 650 Insignia Red and Highland Green₹ 3.46 Lakhs
BSA Gold Star 650 Midnight Black and Dawn Silver₹ 3.60 Lakhs
BSA Gold Star 650 Shadow Black₹ 3.64 Lakhs
BSA Gold Star 650 Legacy Edition₹ 3.85 Lakhs
...Read More

BSA Gold Star 650 Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Insignia Red and Highland Green
₹3.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
652 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,990
RTO
23,920
Insurance
22,530
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
3,46,440
EMI@7,446/mo
View breakup
Shadow Black
₹3.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
652 cc
View breakup
Legacy Edition
₹3.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
652 cc
View breakup
    BSA Gold Star 650 News

    BSA Gold Star 650 comes as a retro themed mid-sized motorcycle with the biggest single-cylinder engine in its category.
    BSA Gold Star 650 makes India comeback: Top five highlights
    19 Aug 2024
    Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
    BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?
    16 Aug 2024
    The BSA Gold Star 650 has been on sale in the UK and Europe since 2021 and is owned by an Indian manufacturer - Classic Legends Private Limited, a Mahindra Group subsidiary
    BSA Motorcycles returns to India with the Gold Star 650, priced at Rs…
    15 Aug 2024
    The British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles introduced BSA Gold Star which is a 650 cc retro motorcycle. It is all set to challenge Royal Enfield 650 twins, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.
    BSA Gold Star 650 to be launched on August 15? Check details
    24 Jun 2024
    BSA Gold Star is powered by a 650 cc single-cylinder engine. It puts out 44 bhp and 55 Nm. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Thesiddg)
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivalling BSA Gold Star 650 spotted in India
    24 Mar 2023
     BSA Gold Star 650 News

    BSA Videos

    BSA Motorcycle launched the Gold Star 650 bike in India last week at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will be sold through the Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle dealerships across the country. Ashish Joshi, CEO at Classic Legends, spoke exclusively with HT Auto on the two-wheeler manufacturer's future plans.
    How Classic Legends is planning to revive BSA Motorcycles in India and beyond
    21 Aug 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
