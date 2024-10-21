hamburger icon
Bajaj Pulsar N125 On Road Price in Nalgonda

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Left View
94,707 - 98,707*
*On-Road Price
Nalgonda
Pulsar N125 Price in

Nalgonda

Bajaj Pulsar N125 on road price in Nalgonda starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar N125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Nalgonda. The lowest price

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Variant Wise Price List in

Nalgonda
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Pulsar N125 LED Disc

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.58 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,707
RTO
7,576
Insurance
6,561
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Nalgonda)
1,08,844
EMI@2,339/mo
Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT

₹1.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.58 cc
View breakup

Bajaj Pulsar N125 FAQs

The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Nalgonda is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Nalgonda amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Nalgonda is Rs. 2,207.
The insurance charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Nalgonda are Rs. 6,561, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

