Bajaj Pulsar N125 On Road Price in Kashipur
Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125 On Road Price in Kashipur

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Left View
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Front View
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Left View
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Rear Left View
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Rear Right View
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Rear View
94,707 - 98,707*
*On-Road Price
Kashipur
Pulsar N125 Price in Kashipur

Bajaj Pulsar N125 on road price in Kashipur starts from Rs. 1.09 Lakhs. The on road price for Bajaj Pulsar N125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Kashipur.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc₹ 1.09 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Read More

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Variant Wise Price List in Kashipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Pulsar N125 LED Disc

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.58 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,707
RTO
7,576
Insurance
6,561
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kashipur)
1,08,844
EMI@2,339/mo
Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT

₹1.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.58 cc
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

96,425 - 1 Lakhs
Xtreme 125R Price in Kashipur
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

99,994 - 1.07 Lakhs
Pulsar NS 125 Price in Kashipur
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Raider Price in Kashipur
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.12 Lakhs
Xtreme 160R Price in Kashipur
Oben Rorr EZ

Oben Rorr EZ

89,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Rorr EZ Price in Kashipur

Popular Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Bajaj Bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 News

    View all
     Bajaj Pulsar N125 News

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Videos

    View all
     

    Bajaj Pulsar N125 FAQs

    The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Kashipur is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Kashipur amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Kashipur is Rs. 2,207.
    The insurance charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Kashipur are Rs. 6,561, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

    Latest Bikes in India 2025

    Royal Enfield Classic 650

    Royal Enfield Classic 650

    3.37 - 3.5 Lakhs
    Simple Energy OneS

    Simple Energy OneS

    1.4 Lakhs
    Zelio Little Gracy

    Zelio Little Gracy

    49,500 - 58,000
    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

    Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

    1.45 Lakhs
    BMW C 400 GT

    BMW C 400 GT

    11.5 Lakhs
    Popular Bikes in India 2025

    Hero Glamour

    Hero Glamour

    83,598 - 87,598
    BMW CE-04

    BMW CE-04

    15.25 Lakhs
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    79,000 Exp. Price
    Yamaha XSR155

    Yamaha XSR155

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Honda CBR150R

    Honda CBR150R

    1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Benelli TNT 300

    Benelli TNT 300

    2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
