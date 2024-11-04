What is the on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Godhra? The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Godhra is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Godhra? The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Godhra amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Godhra? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Godhra is Rs. 2,207.