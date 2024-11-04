What is the on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Churu? The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Churu is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Churu? The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Churu amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Churu? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Churu is Rs. 2,207.