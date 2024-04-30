Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Kottayam starts from Rs. 1.77 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Kottayam starts from Rs. 1.77 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Kottayam for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Kottayam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kottayam, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Kottayam and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Kottayam.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.77 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price