Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Alappuzha starts from Rs. 1.77 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Alappuzha starts from Rs. 1.77 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Alappuzha for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Alappuzha includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Alappuzha, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Alappuzha and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Alappuzha.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.77 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price