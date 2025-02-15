HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Avon E Mate 306 Front Left View
View all Images

AVON E Mate 306

4.0
1 Review
₹45,000**Ex-showroom price
E Mate 306 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 29.82 kmph

E Mate 306: 24.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 72.91 km

E Mate 306: 65.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.36 hrs

E Mate 306: 7.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.57 kwh

E Mate 306: 1.15 kwh

Avon E Mate 306 Variants
Avon E Mate 306 price starts at ₹ 45,000 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹45,000*
24 kmph
65 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.15 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Avon E Mate 306 Images

11 images
Avon E Mate 306 Colours

Avon E Mate 306 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Blue

Avon E Mate 306 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.15 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
HeadlightHalogen
Range65 km
Charging Time7-8 Hours
Avon E Mate 306 comparison with similar bikes

Avon E Mate 306
Avon E Scoot
Ola Electric Gig
EMotorad T-Rex
Evolet Pony
Ujaas Energy eSpa LA
YUKIE Yuvee
Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8)
Raftaar Electrica
Tunwal Sport 63
Komaki Xone
₹45,000*
₹45,000*
₹39,999*
₹44,999*
₹39,499*
₹42,924*
₹44,385*
₹42,850*
₹48,540*
₹49,990*
₹35,999*
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
8-10 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Range
65 km
Range
65 km
Range
157 km
Range
35 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
60 km
Range
55-60 km
Range
65 km
Range
100 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
150 km
Motor Power
188 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingE Mate 306 vs E ScootE Mate 306 vs GigE Mate 306 vs T-RexE Mate 306 vs PonyE Mate 306 vs eSpa LAE Mate 306 vs YuveeE Mate 306 vs Eagle-100(4.8)E Mate 306 vs ElectricaE Mate 306 vs Sport 63E Mate 306 vs Xone
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Avon Bikes

Avon E Mate 306 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
24 kmph | 65 km
₹ 45,000*
Select Variant
STD
24 kmph | 65 km
₹45,000*
EMI ₹751.19/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Avon E Mate 306 User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
0
Super Duper Scooter
The Avon E-Mate 306 scooter is perfect for college students. It's a great choice for students and performs well for local travelBy: Ganesh (Feb 15, 2025)
