Category Average: 29.82 kmph
E Mate 306: 24.0 kmph
Category Average: 72.91 km
E Mate 306: 65.0 km
Category Average: 5.36 hrs
E Mate 306: 7.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.57 kwh
E Mate 306: 1.15 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Range
|65 km
|Charging Time
|7-8 Hours
Avon E Mate 306
₹45,000*
₹45,000*
₹39,999*
₹44,999*
₹39,499*
₹42,924*
₹44,385*
₹42,850*
₹48,540*
₹49,990*
₹35,999*
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
8-10 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Range
65 km
Range
65 km
Range
157 km
Range
35 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
60 km
Range
55-60 km
Range
65 km
Range
100 km
Range
60-65 km
Range
150 km
Motor Power
188 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|E Mate 306 vs E Scoot
|E Mate 306 vs Gig
|E Mate 306 vs T-Rex
|E Mate 306 vs Pony
|E Mate 306 vs eSpa LA
|E Mate 306 vs Yuvee
|E Mate 306 vs Eagle-100(4.8)
|E Mate 306 vs Electrica
|E Mate 306 vs Sport 63
|E Mate 306 vs Xone
Popular Avon Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating