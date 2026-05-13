In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Altroz vs Glanza Comparison