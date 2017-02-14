HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSlavia vs Nexon EV

Skoda Slavia vs Tata Nexon EV

Filters
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
190 Kmph120
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.7 seconds9.14
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
1.0 TSI PetrolPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 nm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
-Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Co-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-No
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt
12V Power Outlets
-1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,21,24614,65,780
Ex-Showroom Price
10,69,00013,99,000
RTO
1,13,2306,230
Insurance
38,51660,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,24931,505
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details