|Top Speed
|190 Kmph
|120
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|10.7 seconds
|9.14
|Engine
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Engine Type
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|114 bhp
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|178 nm
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Not Applicable
|Air Conditioner
|-
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|-
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|-
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|-
|No
|Parking Assist
|-
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|-
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|-
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|-
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|-
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹12,21,246
|₹14,65,780
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,69,000
|₹13,99,000
|RTO
|₹1,13,230
|₹6,230
|Insurance
|₹38,516
|₹60,050
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹26,249
|₹31,505