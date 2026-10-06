Skoda Slavia facelift launched in India at 10 lakh, gets new 8-speed automatic gearbox

Skoda India has launched the new Skoda Slavia facelift in the country, at a starting price of ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to ₹18.84 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The updated sedan has received a refreshed styling touch, more features and a new eight-speed automatic transmission, while the existing turbocharged petrol engine options have been retained. Bookings for the updated Slavia are already open, and customer deliveries are scheduled to commence next week.

Skoda Slavia facelift has been launched in India with refreshed styling, more features and a new eight-speed automatic gearbox, while retaining its existing turbo petrol engine options.

The 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift is available in six variant options: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo. Colour options for the sedan include Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Cherry Red, Shimla Green and Steel Grey. Two new colours, Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige, have also been added, although deliveries of the latter will start in December 2026. Built on the MQB-A0-IN architecture, the new Slavia revises its competition with rivals like Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus.

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Speaking of the exterior updates, the new Slavia continues with the familiar silhouette, but receives new LED headlamps and taillamps, with sequential turn indicators integrated into the taillights. The grille now sports a horizontal chrome strip. It gets new alloy wheel designs. The Monte Carlo variant gets a sportier treatment with black exterior elements, red detailing and dedicated Monte Carlo badging.

Inside the cabin, it gets a 25.6 cm touchscreen infotainment system with a redesigned interface in the higher trims, while the larger 26.03 cm digital cockpit is available on the top-spec versions. The infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with in-built connectivity. It also gets an AI-powered voice assistant using Google Cloud's Automotive AI Agent, with Gemini integration. It also sports a segment-first rear-seat massage function, available on the Prestige and Monte Carlo variants. Other key features include ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, a 360-degree Area View camera and Park Pilot with front and rear parking sensors, etc.

On the powertrain front, the new Slavia continues with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The 1.0 TSI is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and, for the first time in the segment, an eight-speed torque converter automatic unit as well. On the other hand, the 1.5 TSI is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic and is available from the Prestige variant onwards.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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