Rapid TSI vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rapid tsi Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Skoda Tata Price ₹ 7.79 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 999 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.