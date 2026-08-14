In 2026 when choosing among the Skoda Rapid TSI and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Rapid TSI vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rapid tsi
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Skoda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|250-315 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|19.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)