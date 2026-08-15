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DISCONTINUED

SKODA Rapid TSI

₹7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs*
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Skoda Rapid TSI is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Skoda Rapid TSI Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

9.09 - 12.04 Lakhs
Rapid TSIvsCiaz
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
Rapid TSIvsTigor EV

Skoda Rapid TSI Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16.2 - 18.9 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    460 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1132 kg
View All Rapid TSI SpecsView specs icon

Skoda Rapid TSI Variants

Skoda Rapid TSI price starts at ₹ 7.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Rapid TSI comes in 13 variants. Skoda Rapid TSI's top variant is Matte Limited Edition AT.
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
13 Variants Available
Rapid TSI Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Rapid TSI Rider Plus
₹8.19 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Rapid TSI Rider Plus AT
₹9.69 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Skoda Rapid TSI Visual Comparison

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Skoda Rapid TSI comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Skoda Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI image
Rs. 7.79 LakhsOnwards-109 bhp175 NmManual, Automatic4-1164604413169914665.3
Maruti Suzuki CiazMaruti Suzuki Ciaz imageRs. 9.09 LakhsOnwards
4.43
103 bhp138 NmManual, Automatic2-170 mm510 litres4490 mm1730 mm1485 mm5.4 metresRapid TSIVSCiaz
Tata Tigor EVTata Tigor EV imageRs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
4.75
74 bhp170 Nm-2
4/5
172 mm316 litres3993 mm1677 mm1532 mm5.1 metresRapid TSIVSTigor EV

Skoda Rapid TSI Images

Skoda Rapid TSI Image 1
Skoda Rapid TSI Image 2
Skoda Rapid TSI Image 3
Skoda Rapid TSI Image 4
Skoda Rapid TSI Image 5
Skoda Rapid TSI Image 6

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  News

Skoda Rapid TSI Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Mileage16.2 - 18.9 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Rapid TSI specs and features

Skoda Rapid TSI Mileage

Skoda Rapid TSI in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Skoda Rapid TSI's petrol variant is 18.97 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Skoda Rapid TSI Rider comes with a 55 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Rider
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
18.97

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