Skoda Rapid TSI Key Specs
- Engine999 cc
- Mileage16.2 - 18.9 kmpl
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space460 litres
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight1132 kg
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Skoda Rapid TSI
|Rs. 7.79 LakhsOnwards
|-
|109 bhp
|175 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|4
|-
|116
|460
|4413
|1699
|1466
|5.3
|Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|Rs. 9.09 LakhsOnwards
|103 bhp
|138 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|-
|170 mm
|510 litres
|4490 mm
|1730 mm
|1485 mm
|5.4 metres
|Rapid TSIVSCiaz
|Tata Tigor EV
|Rs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
|74 bhp
|170 Nm
|-
|2
|172 mm
|316 litres
|3993 mm
|1677 mm
|1532 mm
|5.1 metres
|Rapid TSIVSTigor EV
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Mileage
|16.2 - 18.9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|999.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Skoda Rapid TSI in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Skoda Rapid TSI's petrol variant is 18.97 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Skoda Rapid TSI Rider comes with a 55 litres fuel tank.
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