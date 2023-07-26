Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Skoda Rapid TSI comes in thirteen petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Rapid TSI measures 4,413 mm in length, 1,699 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,552 mm. The ground clearance of Rapid TSI is 116. A five-seat model, Skoda Rapid TSI sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Skoda Rapid TSI price starts at ₹ 7.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Rapid TSI comes in 13 variants. Skoda Rapid TSI top variant price is ₹ 13.49 Lakhs.
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Rider Plus
₹8.19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Rider Plus AT
₹9.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ambition
₹9.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Onyx
₹10.19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ambition AT
₹11.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Onyx AT
₹11.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Style
₹11.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Monte Carlo
₹11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Matte Limited Edition
₹11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Style AT
₹12.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Monte Carlo AT
₹13.29 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Matte Limited Edition AT
₹13.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
