6/20

Skoda Rapid TSI

7.79 - 13.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Skoda Rapid TSI is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Skoda Rapid TSI Specs

Skoda Rapid TSI comes in thirteen petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Rapid TSI measures 4,413 mm in length, 1,699 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,552 ...Read More

Skoda Rapid TSI Specifications and Features

Matte Limited Edition AT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.24
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.0 TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
893.2
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Compound link crank-axle
Front Suspension
McPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Ground Clearance
116
Length
4413
Wheelbase
2552
Kerb Weight
1132
Height
1466
Width
1699
Bootspace
460
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
55
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
4
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Projector with Xenon
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Ebony Sand and Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Skoda Rapid TSI Alternatives

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs
Rapid TSI vs Aura
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs
Rapid TSI vs Amaze
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 15 Lakhs
Rapid TSI vs Slavia
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs
Rapid TSI vs Ciaz
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2023

Nissan Sunny 2023

8.5 Lakhs Onwards
View similar Cars

Skoda News

Skoda Kushaq is the brand's best-selling model in the country.
Skoda India kicks off monsoon service campaign: Check offers
26 Jul 2023
The new-gen Skoda Superb will get several new comfort and safety features, as well as a host of engine options
New-gen Skoda Superb specs & features revealed ahead of global debut. Check out
21 Jul 2023
What is the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme or Bharat NCAP? How will it work? How will it benefit consumers and the industry? Check all the answers. (Representational image)
Bharat NCAP to come into effect from October 1. All you need to know
17 Jul 2023
Skoda Kushaq comes with an exciting design. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Kushaq SUV helps Skoda post 282% increase in August sales
13 Jul 2023
Skoda Kushaq Matte edition
Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched at 16.19 lakh; limited to 500 units
3 Jul 2023
View all
 

Skoda Rapid TSI Variants & Price List

Skoda Rapid TSI price starts at ₹ 7.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Rapid TSI comes in 13 variants. Skoda Rapid TSI top variant price is ₹ 13.49 Lakhs.

Rider
7.79 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Rider Plus
8.19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Rider Plus AT
9.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ambition
9.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Onyx
10.19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ambition AT
11.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Onyx AT
11.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Style
11.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Monte Carlo
11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Matte Limited Edition
11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Style AT
12.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Monte Carlo AT
13.29 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Matte Limited Edition AT
13.49 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers

