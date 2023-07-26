Skoda Rapid TSI comes in thirteen petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Rapid TSI measures 4,413 mm in length, 1,699 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,552 mm. The ground clearance of Rapid TSI is 116. A five-seat model, Skoda Rapid TSI sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less