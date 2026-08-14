Celerio X vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Celerio x Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.11 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 21.6 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 998 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.