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DISCONTINUED

MARUTI SUZUKI Celerio X

₹5.11 - 5.92 Lakhs*
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio X is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

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4.99 - 6.95 Lakhs
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3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    21.6 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    235 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    850 kg
View All Celerio X SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Variants

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X price starts at ₹ 5.11 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 5.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Celerio X comes in 8 variants. Maruti Suzuki Celerio X's top variant is ZXi (O) AMT.
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
8 Variants Available
Celerio X Vxi
₹5.11 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Celerio X VXi (O)
₹5.2 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Celerio X Zxi
₹5.39 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Visual Comparison

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Maruti Suzuki Celerio X comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X image
Rs. 5.11 LakhsOnwards-67 bhp90 NmManual, Automatic2-1652353715163515654.7
Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Celerio imageRs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
4.78
66 bhp89 NmManual, Automatic6-170 mm313 litres3695 mm1655 mm1555 mm-Celerio XVSCelerio
Maruti Suzuki Wagon RMaruti Suzuki Wagon R imageRs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards
3.9725
90 bhp113.7 NmManual, Automatic6
1/5
-335 litres3655 mm1620 mm1675 mm4.7 metresCelerio XVSWagon R
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 imageRs. 3.7 LakhsOnwards
4.2622
68 bhp91.1 NmManual, Automatic6
2/5
-214L3530 mm1490 mm1520 mm4.5 metresCelerio XVSAlto K10
Renault KwidRenault Kwid imageRs. 4.53 LakhsOnwards
4.77
67 bhp91 NmManual, Automatic--184 mm-3731 mm1579 mm1474 mm-Celerio XVSKwid
Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMaruti Suzuki S-Presso imageRs. 3.5 LakhsOnwards
4.2133
66 bhp89 NmManual, Automatic2
1/5
180 mm240 litres3565 mm1520 mm1567 mm4.5 metresCelerio XVSS-Presso

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Images

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Image 4
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Image 5
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Image 6

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Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Specifications and Features

Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage21.6 kmpl
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Celerio X specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Celerio X's petrol variant is 21.63 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Vxi comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Vxi
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
21.63

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