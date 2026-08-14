Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Key Specs
- Engine998 cc
- Mileage21.6 kmpl
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space235 litres
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight850 kg
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
|Rs. 5.11 LakhsOnwards
|-
|67 bhp
|90 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|-
|165
|235
|3715
|1635
|1565
|4.7
|Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|Rs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
|66 bhp
|89 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|170 mm
|313 litres
|3695 mm
|1655 mm
|1555 mm
|-
|Celerio XVSCelerio
|Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|Rs. 4.99 LakhsOnwards
|90 bhp
|113.7 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|335 litres
|3655 mm
|1620 mm
|1675 mm
|4.7 metres
|Celerio XVSWagon R
|Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
|Rs. 3.7 LakhsOnwards
|68 bhp
|91.1 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|214L
|3530 mm
|1490 mm
|1520 mm
|4.5 metres
|Celerio XVSAlto K10
|Renault Kwid
|Rs. 4.53 LakhsOnwards
|67 bhp
|91 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|-
|-
|184 mm
|-
|3731 mm
|1579 mm
|1474 mm
|-
|Celerio XVSKwid
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
|Rs. 3.5 LakhsOnwards
|66 bhp
|89 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|180 mm
|240 litres
|3565 mm
|1520 mm
|1567 mm
|4.5 metres
|Celerio XVSS-Presso
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Airbags
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|21.6 kmpl
|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Celerio X's petrol variant is 21.63 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Vxi comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.
Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Hatchback Cars