In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 400 EV and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh, Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 400 EV vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 400 ev
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|375-456 km/charge
|312.0
|Battery Capacity
|34.5 kWh
|30.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)
|8.5 Hrs