In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for P4 and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Swift [2021-2024]
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1197 cc
TransmissionAutomaticManual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor1.2L Dual Jet
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km858
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres4.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14165 / 80 R14
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14165 / 80 R14
Kerb Weight
932 kg875
Wheelbase
2258 mm2450
Width
1575 mm1735
Length
3590 mm3845
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1585 mm1530
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Bootspace
135 litres268
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1556,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4255,99,450
RTO
61,70028,808
Insurance
50,03032,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34614,219
Expert Rating
-

