e2o-plus vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Swift [2021-2024] Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1197 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2024 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for P4 and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.