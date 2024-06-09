In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.55 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D-max
|S-cross
|Brand
|Isuzu
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 kmpl
|18.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2499 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|-
|4