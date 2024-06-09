HT Auto
Isuzu D-Max vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

In 2024 when choosing between the Isuzu D-Max and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.55 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
D-Max vs S-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D-max S-cross
BrandIsuzuMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 10.55 Lakhs₹ 8.39 Lakhs
Mileage12.4 kmpl18.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity2499 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
Cylinders-4

D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Sigma
₹8.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
VGT Intercooled DieselK15B Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS VI 2.0BS 6
Engine
2499 cc,4 Cylinder1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 Metres5.5
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
205 R16C215 / 60 R16
Wheels
16 InchSteel Rims
Steering Type
PowerPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Coil SpringMcPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-Elliptic Leaf SpringTorsion Beam with coil spring
Rear Tyres
205 R16C215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
220 mm180
Length
5375 mm4300
Wheelbase
2600 mm2600
Height
1800 mm1595
Kerb Weight
1550 Kg1130
Width
1860 mm1785
Bootspace
1495 litres353
Seating Capacity
2 Person5
Doors
2 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
55 litres48
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Heater
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,57,1649,57,868
Ex-Showroom Price
10,54,9008,39,000
RTO
1,31,86270,750
Insurance
69,90238,651
Accessories Charges
08,967
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,02120,588
Expert Rating
-

