hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsVenue vs Jimny

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Venue vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Venue Jimny
BrandHyundaiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 8 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage18.5 to 20.99 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Hyundai Venue Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Right Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
Kappa 1.2-litre MPiK15B
Driving Range
812.25 km678 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.5 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 80 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
375 litres208 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres40 litres
Ground Clearance
195 mm210 mm
Length
3995 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm2590 mm
Height
1665 mm1720 mm
Width
1800 mm1645 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
TFTAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch7 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Lever
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No40:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatInclined
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,08,85413,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,90012,31,500
RTO
64,9931,27,980
Insurance
43,46138,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,53430,049
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai follows Maruti Suzuki to announce a price hike, effective from June 2026.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta to be costlier by up to 12,800 from June 1
28 May 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is now exported to over 100 countries, including markets like Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Chile.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses one lakh exports mark since 2023. Check details
23 Oct 2025
Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly EMI comparison
12 Aug 2026
The Suzuki Jimny Nomade Monster Hunter Wilds Edition will be on display at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
Suzuki to showcase Jimny Monster Hunter at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
29 Dec 2025
Maruti Suzuki may consider bringing the Jimny EV to India by the end of this decade. (Image: Instagram/SuzukiGarage)
Suzuki Jimny EV spotted in the wild. Will it come to India?
4 May 2026
The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition only gets cosmetic upgrades over the standard model.
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition in mind? Variant-wise price and features explained
22 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV promises to offer up to 473 kms of range in a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
3 Jan 2025
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers