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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly Emi Comparison

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2026, 11:10 am
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Brezza vs Venue
Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Brezza vs Venue
Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the most popular SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starting at just
₹9,700/ month
Check Eligibility

Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are two of the bestselling SUVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market. These two sub-four-metre compact SUVs have become key revenue churners for their respective manufacturers. Maruti Suzuki recently updated the Brezza with small design tweaks as well as a turbocharged petrol engine to revamp its appeal to consumers. Both these SUVs come as affordable sub-compact models offering the day-to-day practicality needed for commuting, and they deliver stable performance on highways as well.

If you are planning to buy a sub-compact SUV and both Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of monthly EMI.

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
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₹7.40 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹9,700/ month
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₹10,500/ month
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₹10.65 Lakhs
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₹14,000/ month
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Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Brezza and Venue, we have considered the base and top variants of both SUVs. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of ex-showroom prices, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 48 months.

For the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the base and top variants are LXI Turbo and ZXI+ AT, priced at 739,900 and 13,70,500 (ex-showroom), respectively. The Hyundai Venue's base and top variants are the 1.2 Kappa Petrol MT HX2 and the 1.5 CRDi Diesel AT DSL HX10 DT, priced at 799,900 and 15,82,700 (ex-showroom), respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXI Turbo 739,9009.5%48 months 18,589
Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXI+ AT 13,70,500 34,431
Hyundai Venue 1.2 Kappa Petrol MT HX2 799,900 20,096
Hyundai Venue 1.5 CRDi Diesel AT DSL HX10 DT 15,82,700 39,762

According to the calculation, the Brezza commands a monthly EMI between 18,589 and 34,431, depending on the variants. The Hyundai Venue, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI between 20,096 and 39,762, depending on the variants.

However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on multiple factors, including the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc. Sometimes, if the interest rate is floating, the monthly EMI may vary as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2026, 11:10 am IST

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