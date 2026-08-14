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HomeCompare Carsi20 [2020-2023] vs XUV300 Turbo Sport

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] vs Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Xuv300 turbo sport
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 10.16 Lakhs₹ 9.31 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 to 20.3 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W4
₹9.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.2 Turbo
Driving Range
749 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2600 mm
Height
1505 mm1627 mm
Width
1775 mm1821 mm
Bootspace
311 litres257 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres42 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Scuff Plates
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTFT Display
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
BlackPiano Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,89310,56,404
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,6009,30,501
RTO
1,11,99377,135
Insurance
38,80048,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08122,706
Expert Rating
-

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