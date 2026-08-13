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Hyundai Exter vs Toyota Urban Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Exter and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Exter Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Exter: 1197 cc engine, 19 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Exter vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Exter Urban cruiser
BrandHyundaiToyota
Price₹ 5.81 Lakhs₹ 8.5 Lakhs
Mileage19 kmpl17 to 18.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders-4

Filters
Exter
Hyundai Exter
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Mid Grade MT
₹8.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm@4000 r/min138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19 kmpl17.03
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@6000 r/min103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Engine
1997 cc1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165/70 R14205 / 60 R16
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axle with coil springTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165/70 R14205 / 60 R16
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L48
Length
3830 mm3995
Wheelbase
2450 mm2500
Height
1643 mm1640
Width
1723 mm1790
Features
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes - ManualYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,48,2159,83,483
Ex-Showroom Price
5,80,6008,72,500
RTO
32,22464,350
Insurance
35,39146,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,93221,138
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40000/...
Applicable on exterhx-2-petrol-12l-kappa-manual & 18 more variants
Expired
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