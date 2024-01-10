Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta vs Hyundai i20 N Line

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai i20 N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line
N6 1.0 Turbo MT
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol1.0 l Turbo GDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
850-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,61,83111,26,000
Ex-Showroom Price
10,87,0009,99,490
RTO
1,20,41081,964
Insurance
53,92144,046
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,12124,202

