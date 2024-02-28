Saved Articles

Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Elevate vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elevate Creta [2020-2024]
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 10.87 Lakhs
Mileage15.31 to 16.92 kmpl14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km1050
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl21
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,89214,06,574
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,90011,96,100
RTO
1,21,9901,59,843
Insurance
54,50250,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44530,232
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious and comfortable cabinMature stylingHonda Sensing ADAS tech

Cons

Struggles on ascentsNot excitable to drive

    Latest News

    Chinese EV giant BYD and Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor have confirmed launch of their models Seal and Creta N Line in March. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to drive in the Swift facelift hatchback while Tata may launch the Dark Edition version of the Nexon SUV.
    Maruti Swift facelift to Hyundai Creta N Line: Cars expected to launch in March
    28 Feb 2024
    Hyundai will make several changes to the exterior so that the N Line version of the Creta stands out.
    2024 Hyundai Creta N Line bookings officially open ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    The Honda Elevate is offered in a single engine option but with two transmission choices.
    Honda Elevate now available through CSD stores. Check details
    29 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line will have a more aggressive design than the standard Creta.
    Hyundai Creta N Line booking begins unofficially ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Motor has launched the Creta 2024 facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The compact SUV segment-leader will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV launched: First look
    16 Jan 2024
    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Hyundai has launched the new Creta facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The price range is quite similar to that of Kia Seltos, one of its key rivals.
    Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king
    17 Jan 2024
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     