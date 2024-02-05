Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

4.5 out of 5
10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs*
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Key Specs
Engine1493.0 - 1497.0 cc
Mileage14.0 - 18.0 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
TransmissionBoth
Available Colours

About Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

Latest Update

  • Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price and specifications comparison
  • Creta, Exter help Hyundai India post its highest-ever monthly sales in January

    • Engine Variety: The Creta offers engine options ranging from 1493.0cc to 1497.0cc, allowing buyers to select their preferred powertrain.
    • Mileage: With a mileage range of 14.0 to 18.0 miles per gallon, it provides fuel efficiency without compromising on performance.
    • Transmission Choices: Buyers can opt for manual or automatic transmissions, tailoring the driving experience to their preference.
    • Safety: Equipped with features like keyless entry, sunroof, automatic climate control, airbags, parking sensors, and cruise control, the Creta prioritizes safety and passenger comfort.
    • Seating Capacity: With a capacity for 5 passengers, it's ideal for small families or individuals seeking space and convenience.
    • Turbo Engine: The presence of a turbo engine enhances the vehicle's power and performance.
    Rivals: Mahindra Bolero, MG Astor, Citroen C3 Aircross, Nissan Juke, Kia Carens: These are the primary competitors to the Hyundai Creta, each offering its unique features and capabilities.
    The Hyundai Creta is a well-rounded SUV suitable for a wide range of consumers. Its engine variety, transmission choices, and safety features cater to diverse preferences. While it offers a competitive price, it doesn't compromise on essential features, making it an attractive choice in the SUV market. When compared to its rivals, the Creta maintains a strong position as a reliable and stylish option, making it a compelling choice for SUV enthusiasts. ...Read More

    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Alternatives

    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Creta [2020-... vs Creta
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Creta [2020-... vs Seltos
    UPCOMING
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    13.59 - 17.35 Lakhs
    Creta [2020-... vs Scorpio Clas...
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha

    13.59 Lakhs Onwards
    Creta [2020-... vs Gurkha
    Honda Elevate

    Honda Elevate

    11 - 16 Lakhs
    Creta [2020-... vs Elevate

    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Variants & Price

    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 10.87 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] comes in 20 variants. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] top variant price is ₹ 19.2 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    E 1.5 Diesel
    11.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    EX 1.5 Diesel
    13.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight Dual Tone
    13.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight
    13.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S 1.5 Diesel
    14.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Petrol
    14.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Petrol Adventure Edition
    15.17 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight Dual Tone
    15.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight
    15.47 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Diesel
    16.32 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX 1.5 Petrol CVT
    16.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
    17.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel
    17.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight
    17.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Dual Tone
    17.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Adventure Edition
    17.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Adventure Edition Dual Tone
    17.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic
    19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight Dual Tone
    19.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight
    19.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage14.0 kmpl
    Engine1493.0 - 1497.0 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
    		Hyundai CretaKia SeltosMahindra Scorpio ClassicForce Motors GurkhaHonda Elevate
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    ₹13.59 - 17.35 Lakhs
    ₹13.59 Lakhs Onwards
    ₹11 - 16 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    4.5 out of 5
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    3 out of 5
    3.5 out of 5
    -
    Engine
    1493 - 1497.0 cc
    1482-1497 cc
    1482-1497 cc
    2184 cc
    2596 cc
    1498 cc
    Mileage
    14-18 kmpl
    17.4-21.8 kmpl
    17-20.7 kmpl
    15 kmpl
    17 kmpl
    15.3-16.9 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol,Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Diesel
    Diesel
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual/Automatic

    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Mileage

    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] in India is available in Petrol,Diesel variant. Average mileage of Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]'s petrol variant is 17. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] petrol comes with a 50 litre fuel tank.

    E 1.5 Diesel
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Diesel
    Manual
    21

    Explore your vehicle

    Popular Hyundai Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Expert Review
    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty | Updated on: 21 Nov 2023, 07:52 AM
    4.5 out of 5
    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty | Updated on: 21 Nov 2023, 07:52 AM

    Pros

    Solid stylingExtensive feature list

    Cons

    Pricier than many rivals

    Hyundai Creta's debut in India back in 2015 came at a time when there was no real direct rival that could bring all that this car here could at that point in time. What may have primarily propelled the SUV to giddy heights are its stylish visual profile, feature-packed cabin and capable drive options - all rolled into a price package that meant stepping up to this segment appeared both aspirational and affordable.

    Over the course of the last five years, Creta has been a dominant player in its segment and one of the most successful models for Hyundai in India. And yet, there is no denying that the car - which did get a facelift - became just too common to appear like the regal monarch of compact SUVs. The main challenge to it came from the launch of Seltos from Kia in August of 2019 and the car became an instant hit despite the overall gloom in the auto industry. The debut product from Kia, Seltos' looks and features compounded Creta's woes of appearing rather old school.

    It was only a matter of time then that Hyundai upshifted and the company drove in the 2020 Creta earlier this year with the hopes of not just remaining relevant but ruling the roads.

    For all the changes in the all-new Creta - significant and scanty, does the vehicle which calls itself 'The Ultimate SUV' have what it takes to bowl out newer opponents? Read on.

     

    Victory in Visuals

    The
    The new alloys and more pronounced wheel arches lend a solid side profile appearance to the 2020 Creta. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

    Whether one likes to admit it or denies it point blank, most SUV buyers in India end up choosing it based on how it looks. Design elements play an extremely crucial role in influencing buying patterns in a country which previously was mostly caught up with mileage and affordability.

    The Creta has always excelled when it comes to how it stands and is adept in getting second looks galore. Designers at Hyundai appear to have acknowledged that and went the extra distance to ensure that the new Creta also grabs eyeballs aplenty.

    The new Creta now has a far more rounded visual appearance instead of a sharp profile in the preceding models. As with any vehicle, looks can be extremely subjective and while the more sculpted profile may find favour among a lot many, this reviewer still feels an emphasis on a sharper profile could have been continued with. This is mostly true in the case of a now much wider front grille and the curves encompassing the front lights and DRLs. There is no denying that the new Creta looks significantly different from the preceding models but fresh looks may or may not help its cause.

    Following the company's ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language, designers appear to have clearly modeled the new Creta on the lines of the Venue, especially when it comes to the now larger and split LED headlights.

    From the side, the new Creta retains most of its original genes but more pronounced wheel arches, new alloys and a silver colour theme on the C-pillar (on the diesel variant in this review) are nice touches.

    The
    The rear profile of 2020 Hyundai Creta. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

    It is back to the same effort of trying a little extra over at the rear with the Creta now getting reworked tail lights and a central brake light just above the much more pronounced Creta badging. While chrome usage has been kept minimal - and phew to that, the new Creta's looks appear to be trying a little too hard to stand apart from the older version which was quite a stunner.

     

    The
    The new Creta is noticeably wider than the preceding models. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

    The car is now longer, wider and with a longer wheelbase and these changes are not just on paper but quite clear to the eye as well. It has a more pronounced road presence, something buyers in this segment often give preference to.

    Clap to the Cabin

    Step inside the new Creta and it is almost instantly clear that while there are a mile long changes, the inherent clean profile that the car was appreciated for, is retained. It is not as flashy as the cabin of a Seltos but then again, it really didn't have to be.

    The diesel manual SX test car sported smart black and off-white colour hues and the upgrades are highlighted by a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen with a simple-yet-sophisticated user interface to control almost every aspect of the vehicle. Hyundai's Blue Link technology makes its way into the Creta now and the Bose sound system stays true to the reputation the company has built for itself.

    The
    The larger infotainment screen has a clean profile and takes care of navigation, entertainment as well as air quality control needs, among others. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

    A ginormous panoramic sunroof is the other big highlight in the new Creta and it covers most of the roof area of the vehicle. It can be electrically operated using voice command and does wonders to add to the already airy feel inside the car.

     

    The
    The massive sunroof on the 2020 Creta can be operated using voice command. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

    There is now a 7-inch cluster behind the flat-bottomed steering wheel which houses the digital display and dishes out vehicle-related information. It is bright, it is legible and it is a step in the right direction to allow for distraction-free control for drivers who can now also electronically adjust seat position, height and recline.

    Some of the other highlights inside the new Creta are subtle ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, driver rear-view monitor, rear window shade and the continuation of cooled glove box and air purification system. All of these, along with the extremely relevant addition of front row ventilated seats - ideal for Indian summer heat - make the Creta's cabin very contemporary. Where Creta does lose out to the Seltos, however, is in terms of missing a Heads Up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera but tries to make up for it by adding an extra speaker and electronic parking brake.

    Where Hyundai could have significantly improved its game though is in terms of plastics. The overbearing dependence on hard plastics on the dashboard and on the sides take some of the sheen away from the car.

    That said, the seats - both at the front and rear - continue to offer decent levels of comfort and even five passengers inside the new Creta would not be much of a squeeze, especially with rear AC vents in 'On' position and with the convenience of rear charging ports. Luggage space for all five is unlikely to be an issue either with the boot capacity now larger by 33 litres.

    The
    The addition of ventilated front seats is a good move considering Indian weather conditions. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

    Delivering on the Drive

    The new 1.5-litre diesel engine inside the Creta is the same as the one inside Seltos and is extremely refined. It may be slightly less powerful than the 1.6-litre motor on the car previously but the difference is likely to be quite negligible to first-time buyers of the Creta.

    The
    The high ride position of the Creta has always meant a commanding view of the road ahead. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

    There is excellent noise isolation in the cabin which means the grunt of the diesel is only felt when getting a move on, as should be the case. The six-speed manual transmission unit is buttery smooth once again and getting ahead in this car remains as much of a breeze as ever. Even in lower gears, the Creta is composed and keeps humming well. For a more sportier performance though, Hyundai is also offering the car in a 1.4-litre turbo engine variant.

     

    Creta
    Creta continues to handle a wide variety of road conditions with effortless ease. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

    The steering is nicely weighted to offer balanced feedback which ensures that the car continues to take corners with ease and the little body roll that comes as a result of it is quite acceptable. The suspension set up also continues to soak up speed breakers with relative ease and whether driving or being driven, one can rest assured of a comfortable journey in the new Creta.

    Judging the Judgement

    The new Creta has travelled miles and miles over the past five years. In most aspects, it has built on its strengths. It continues to offer balanced drive with superior levels of passenger comfort. NVH levels have been improved and the cabin has been loaded with features that help it stand its ground in current times. The outer body design language may have fared slightly better had it stuck to elements from the preceding model but then again, if the vastly changed looks strike a chord in the market, the 2020 Creta could well stand true to its rich legacy.

    2020 Creta starts at 9.99 lakh for the manual 1.5 petrol and goes up to 17.20 lakh for the six-speed auto transmission diesel. The test vehicle in this review costs 15.79 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex showroom, Delhi).

    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] News

    Hyundai has updated Creta with some major changes, re-energising the rivalry in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.
    Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price and specifications comparison
    5 Feb 2024
    Hyundai India has attributed its positive sales performance in January 2024 to the high demand for SUVs like Creta and Exter.
    Creta, Exter help Hyundai India post its highest-ever monthly sales in January
    1 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line will have a more aggressive design than the standard Creta.
    Hyundai Creta N Line design patent filed ahead of launch. Check details
    30 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Hyundai Creta shares various components with its midsize sedan sibling Verna.
    Hyundai Creta vs Hyundai Verna: A suave sedan or boxy SUV, which one to choose
    30 Jan 2024
    2024 Hyundai Creta comes with three engine choices and multiple transmission options. But the biggest highlight of the model are its design changes on the outside and the updates within the cabin.
    2024 Hyundai Creta drive review: Owner's perspective, eight years in the making
    30 Jan 2024
    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] related Videos

    Hyundai has launched the new Creta facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The price range is quite similar to that of Kia Seltos, one of its key rivals.
    Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king
    17 Jan 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Creta 2024 facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The compact SUV segment-leader will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV launched: First look
    16 Jan 2024
    The new generation Creta comes with advanced safety technology, which also includes ADAS features.
    Hyundai Creta SUV scores perfect five at ASEAN NCAP crash test
    7 Dec 2022
    Hyundai Creta, i20 pass Global NCAP crash test with 3-star ratings.
    Watch: Hyundai Creta, i20 pass Global NCAP crash test with 3-star ratings
    13 Apr 2022
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] FAQs

    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Creta [2020-2024] was Rs. 10.87-19.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] was SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight with the last recorded price of Rs. 19.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] was a 5 Seater SUV.

