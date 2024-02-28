Saved Articles

Force Motors Gurkha vs Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Gurkha vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Creta [2020-2024]
BrandForce MotorsHyundai
Price₹ 13.59 Lakhs₹ 10.87 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
4X4
₹13.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CD BS VI1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1400 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 3200 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
16,25,23414,06,574
Ex-Showroom Price
13,59,00011,96,100
RTO
1,81,8751,59,843
Insurance
83,85950,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,93230,232
Expert Rating
-
