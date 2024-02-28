In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X4, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Gurkha vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Creta [2020-2024] Brand Force Motors Hyundai Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 10.87 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1493 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4