Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] comes in ten petrol variant and ten diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.0 - 18.0 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Creta [2020-2024] measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The ground clearance of Creta [2020-2024] is 190 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 10.87 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] comes in 20 variants. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] top variant price is ₹ 19.2 Lakhs.
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
EX 1.5 Diesel
₹13.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight Dual Tone
₹13.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight
₹13.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S 1.5 Diesel
₹14.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 Petrol
₹14.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
SX 1.5 Petrol Adventure Edition
₹15.17 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight Dual Tone
₹15.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight
₹15.47 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 Diesel
₹16.32 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 Petrol CVT
₹16.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
₹17.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Diesel
₹17.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight
₹17.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Dual Tone
₹17.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Adventure Edition
₹17.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Adventure Edition Dual Tone
₹17.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic
₹19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight Dual Tone
₹19.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight
₹19.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
