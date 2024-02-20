Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Specs

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] comes in ten petrol variant and ten diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.0 - 18.0 kmpl ...Read More

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Height
1635 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Length
4300 mm
Width
1790 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
433 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] News

Hyundai Creta facelift has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom), marginally more expensive than its key rival Kia Seltos facelift SUV.
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: How do the Korean siblings fare against each other
20 Feb 2024
2024 Hyundai Creta comes with three engine choices and multiple transmission options. But the biggest highlight of the model are its design changes on the outside and the updates within the cabin.
Hyundai Creta SUV storms past 1 million cumulative sales milestone
19 Feb 2024
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes as a revamped iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and competes with rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor among others.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Hyundai Creta: Which one to choose
8 Feb 2024
Hyundai has updated Creta with some major changes, re-energising the rivalry in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.
Hyundai Creta vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price, specifications comparison
8 Feb 2024
Both SUVs use a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
Hyundai Creta vs Honda Elevate: Which SUV should you buy?
7 Feb 2024
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Variants & Price List

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] price starts at ₹ 10.87 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 19.2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] comes in 20 variants. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] top variant price is ₹ 19.2 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E 1.5 Diesel
11.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
EX 1.5 Diesel
13.24 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight Dual Tone
13.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S Plus 1.5 Petrol Knight
13.96 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S 1.5 Diesel
14.52 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 Petrol
14.81 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
SX 1.5 Petrol Adventure Edition
15.17 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight Dual Tone
15.4 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
S Plus 1.5 Diesel Knight
15.47 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 Diesel
16.32 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX 1.5 Petrol CVT
16.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT
17.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Diesel
17.6 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight
17.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Knight Dual Tone
17.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Adventure Edition
17.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT Adventure Edition Dual Tone
17.89 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic
19 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight Dual Tone
19.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic knight
19.2 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

