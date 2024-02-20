Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] comes in ten petrol variant and ten diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 14.0 - 18.0 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Creta [2020-2024] measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The ground clearance of Creta [2020-2024] is 190 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less