In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai Venue N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai Venue N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel, Hyundai Venue N Line Price starts at Rs. 12.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N6 DCT. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Creta [2020-2024] vs Venue N Line Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Venue n line Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 10.87 Lakhs ₹ 12.16 Lakhs Mileage 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl 20.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (DCT) Cylinders 4 3