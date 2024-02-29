Saved Articles

Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] vs Hyundai Venue N Line

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] and Hyundai Venue N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Creta [2020-2024] vs Venue N Line Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta [2020-2024] Venue n line
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 10.87 Lakhs₹ 12.16 Lakhs
Mileage14.0 to 18.0 kmpl20.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (DCT)
Cylinders43
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Venue N Line
Hyundai Venue N Line
N6 DCT
₹12.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm172 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
21-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm118 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel1.0 l Turbo GDi
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1050-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.99 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,06,57414,01,736
Ex-Showroom Price
11,96,10012,16,000
RTO
1,59,8431,33,600
Insurance
50,13151,636
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,23230,128
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

    Latest News

    Hyundai will make several changes to the exterior so that the N Line version of the Creta stands out.
    2024 Hyundai Creta N Line bookings officially open ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line will have a more aggressive design than the standard Creta.
    Hyundai Creta N Line booking begins unofficially ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    MoRTH has directed the state governments and NHAI to take speedier action to fix the accent spots on national highways instead of waiting for the announcement of black spots.
    Take remedial action at accident spots, road ministry directs states and NHAI
    28 Feb 2024
    NHAI is likely to extend the deadline of its One Vehicle, One FASTag initiative which aims to use single FASTag account for each vehicle. The agency may allow the extension to help PayTm FASTag users to make changes before RBI's deadline to shut down the wallet service of the digital payment platform from March 15.
    NHAI may extend deadline for One Vehicle, One FASTag initiative till March
    29 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Motor has launched the Creta 2024 facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The compact SUV segment-leader will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV launched: First look
    16 Jan 2024
    Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
    Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
    14 Feb 2024
    Hyundai has launched the new Creta facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The price range is quite similar to that of Kia Seltos, one of its key rivals.
    Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king
    17 Jan 2024
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    View all
     