In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Honda City, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs City Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|City
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-