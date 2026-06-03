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Honda All New City vs Honda City

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Honda City, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs City Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city City
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 12 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage17.8 to 24.1 kmpl17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1498 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
All New City
Honda All New City
V Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
712-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel (185/60R15), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
165-
Length
45494594 mm
Wheelbase
26002600 mm
Kerb Weight
1107-
Height
14891489 mm
Width
17481748 mm
Bootspace
506447 L
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
44 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4040 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & RearDriver (With Pinch Guard) Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
44 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38713,90,572
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,20611,99,900
RTO
1,17,9511,31,990
Insurance
36,73058,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32729,888
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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