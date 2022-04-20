In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun redi-GO and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun redi-GO Price starts at Rs. 3.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for A, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. redi-GO: 799 cc engine, 20.7 to 21.7 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
redi-GO vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Redi-go
|S-cross
|Brand
|Datsun
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.58 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.7 to 21.7 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|799 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4