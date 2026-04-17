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Datsun go-plus vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2026 when choosing between the Datsun go-plus and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Datsun go-plus Price starts at Rs. 4.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GO+ D, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. go-plus: 1198 cc engine, 19.02 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
go-plus vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Go-plus Ignis
BrandDatsunMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.2 Lakhs₹ 5.35 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Datsun go-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Gear Shifter
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl20.89
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFI1.2L VVT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Driving Range
672 Km668.48
Minimum Turning Radius
4.6 metres4.7
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil springTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Lower Transverse linkMcPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 70 R14175 / 65 R15
Kerb Weight
904 kg825 kg
Wheelbase
2450 mm2435 mm
Width
1636 mm1690 mm
Length
3995 mm3700 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Height
1507 mm1595 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Bootspace
347 litres260 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres32 litres
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Rear AC
--
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Warranty40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
--
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Clock
NoDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
--
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
Grey and BeigeBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9705,87,016
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9265,35,100
RTO
23,36726,234
Insurance
29,32725,182
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33712,617
Expert Rating
-

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