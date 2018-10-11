HT Auto
Datsun go-plus vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

go-plus
Datsun go-plus
GO+ D
₹4.20 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR
₹4.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1196 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.02 kmpl16.11
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Engine Type
Naturally Aspirated 12V EFIG12B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104 Nm @ 4000 rpm98 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
67 bhp @ 5000 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Driving Range
672 Km644.4
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Rear AC
--
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,80,9704,85,048
Ex-Showroom Price
4,25,9264,30,000
RTO
23,36724,700
Insurance
29,32729,848
Accessories Charges
2,3500
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,33710,425
