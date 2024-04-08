HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsSeal vs A-Class Limousine

BYD Seal vs Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

In 2024 when choosing among the BYD Seal and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Seal vs A-Class Limousine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seal A-class limousine
BrandBYDMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 41 Lakhs₹ 45.8 Lakhs
Range510-650 km/charge-
Mileage-17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity61.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-1332 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)-

Filters
Seal
BYD Seal
Dynamic
₹41.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
A-Class Limousine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
200
₹45.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
61.44 kWh-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.5 seconds8.3
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp 310 Nm-
Charging Time
26 minutes(150 kW DC charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
42,92,72652,50,078
Ex-Showroom Price
41,00,00045,80,000
RTO
29,0004,87,000
Insurance
1,63,2261,82,578
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
92,2671,12,844

Trending cars

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    File photo used for representational purpose.
    For US Army, hybrids may make far more sense than all-electric vehicles
    8 Apr 2024
    BMW plans to launch 19 products, including cars and motorcycles in India in CY2024. Seen here is BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah.
    BMW maintains sales spurt in 2024, reports 51% growth in Q1 car deliveries
    8 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
    Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
    8 Apr 2024
    PV and two-wheeler sales surged across India in FY24 compared to their respective levels in FY23, despite challenges like price hikes, inflation etc.
    PV retail grows 8.45% in FY24, two-wheeler numbers surge by 9.30%: FADA
    8 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    The BYD Seal has been finally launched in India and the new offering arrives as a luxury electric sedan. This is BYD's third offering in India after e6 and Atto 3.
    BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
    6 Mar 2024
    View all
     