In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive20 M Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. X3: 1995 cc engine, 13.38-17.86 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.38-17.86 kmpl
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4