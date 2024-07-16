Mercedes-Benz to launch two new cars next month, including the AMG GLC coupe

Weeks within launching the EQA electric SUV along with an updated EQB, German auto giant Mercedes-Benz is ready to launch two more new cars in India in August. The carmaker has confirmed that the AMG version of the GLC SUV will be introduced along with the CLE Cabriolet on August 7. The AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be the first variant of the best-selling SUV from the German stable to be launched in India after its new generation version was introduced in 2023. The CLE Cabriolet will join the E 53 Cabriolet and the SL 55 Roadster as Mercedes-Benz's third convertible model in India.

Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe:

The AMG coupe version of the Mercedes GLC SUV is set for India comeback after the previous generation model was discontinued. Based on the new generation GLC SUV, the GLC 43 Coupe was unveiled last year. Mercedes has not confirmed if the model will be locally manufactured in India like its previous generation. It will come with styling upgrades and new engine under the hood among some of the key changes.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 2996.0 cc 2996.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 83.10 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe 2999 cc 2999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.10 Cr Alert Me When Launched BMW M2 2993 cc 2993 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Porsche 718 3995.0 cc 3995.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Supra 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 85 - 95 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Jaguar F-Type 5000.0 cc 5000.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : Not fair to judge EVs based on perception, says Mercedes India boss

Mercedes will not use the 3.0-litre six cylinder petrol engine that powers the new GLC SUV. The AMG coupe version will get a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged unit instead which will also offer mild-hybrid technology. The engine is capable of churning out 415 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The mild-hybrid tech will boost the power of the AMG GLC Coupe by another 12 bhp. The engine, which offers power to all four wheels, will come mated to the nine-speed automatic transmission used in most Mercedes cars. The SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds with its top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Also watch: Mercedes launches EQA, its most affordable electric SUV, in India

Mercedes CLE Cabriolet:

Mercedes will also replace the C-Class Cabriolet in its lineup with the new CLE convertible on August 7. It is based on the same platform that is used for C-Class as well as the E-Class models. The design of the CLE Cabriolet has taken several cues from the new E-Class. The front face of the convertible is similar to the new C-Class. The interior too remains largely identical with a 11.9-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital driver display. The four-seater convertible is also longer than the previous generation C-Class and E-Class coupes.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz mulls more EV assembling in India for green goals

Under the hood, the CLE Cabriolet is expected to come powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid technology as well as a 3.0-litre six cylinder unit which is capable of genrating 375 bhp of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

First Published Date: