In 2026 TVS Scooty Pep Plus or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power and torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Scooty Pep Plus vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scooty pep plus
|O3
|Brand
|TVS
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,514
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|87.8 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-